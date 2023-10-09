General Staff: Russia has lost 282,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 9 that Russia had lost 282,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,823 tanks, 9,126 armored fighting vehicles, 9,113 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,706 artillery systems, 808 multiple launch rocket systems, 543 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,190 drones, and 20 boats.