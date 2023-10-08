General Staff: Russia has lost 282,280 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 8 that Russia had lost 282,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,821 tanks, 9,123 armored fighting vehicles, 9,111 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,705 artillery systems, 808 multiple launch rocket systems, 542 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,190 drones, 20 boats, and one submarine.