General Staff: Russia has lost 281,700 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 7 that Russia had lost 271,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,800 tanks, 9,102 armored fighting vehicles, 8,492 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,688 artillery systems, 808 multiple launch rocket systems, 541 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,185 drones, 20 boats, and one submarine.