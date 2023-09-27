General Staff: Russia has lost 276,990 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 27 that Russia lost 276,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 320 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,675 tanks, 8,950 armored fighting vehicles, 8,792 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,337 artillery systems, 792 multiple launch rocket systems, 534 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,948 drones, and 20 warships or boats.