General Staff: Russia has lost 275,850 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 24 that Russia lost 275,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,662 tanks, 8,914 armored fighting vehicles, 8,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,233 artillery systems, 789 multiple launch rocket systems, 531 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,888 drones, and 20 warships or boats.