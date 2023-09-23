General Staff: Russia has lost 275,460 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 23 that Russia had lost 275,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,655 tanks, 8,912 armored fighting vehicles, 8,716 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,210 artillery systems, 789 multiple launch rocket systems, 530 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,867 drones, and 20 warships or boats.