General Staff: Russia has lost 270,350 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 13 that Russia had lost 270,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,584 tanks, 8,792 armored fighting vehicles, 8,444 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,902 artillery systems, 766 multiple launch rocket systems, 517 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,650 drones, and 19 boats.