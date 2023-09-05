General Staff: Russia has lost 265,680 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 5 that Russia had lost 265,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,489 tanks, 8,670 armored fighting vehicles, 8,175 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,649 artillery systems, 747 multiple launch rocket systems, 504 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,512 drones, and 19 boats.