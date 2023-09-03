General Staff: Russia has lost 264,660 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 3 that Russia had lost 264,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,476 tanks, 8,649 armored fighting vehicles, 8,102 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,582 artillery systems, 739 multiple launch rocket systems, 502 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,444 drones, and 18 boats.