General Staff: Russia has lost 258,340 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22 that Russia had lost 258,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,362 tanks, 8,476 armored fighting vehicles, 7,722 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,295 artillery systems, 721 multiple launch rocket systems, 491 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,312 drones, and 18 boats.