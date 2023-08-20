General Staff: Russia has lost 257,470 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 20 that Russia has lost 257,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,346 tanks, 8,435 armored fighting vehicles, 7,680 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,245 artillery systems, 717 multiple launch rocket systems, 489 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,304 drones, and 18 boats.