General Staff: Russia has lost 254,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15 that Russia had lost 254,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,313 tanks, 8,370 armored fighting vehicles, 7,584 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,128 artillery systems, 714 multiple launch rocket systems, 482 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 314 helicopters, 4,242 drones, and 18 boats.