General Staff: Russia has lost 245,700 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 30 that Russia has lost 245,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 480 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,205 tanks, 8,178 armored fighting vehicles, 7,275 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,795 artillery systems, 698 multiple launch rocket systems, 459 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,011 drones, and 18 boats.