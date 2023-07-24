General Staff: Russia has lost 242,620 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 24 that Russia has lost 242,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 660 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,162 tanks, 8,118 armored fighting vehicles, 7,182 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,675 artillery systems, 697 multiple launch rocket systems, 452 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,963 drones, and 18 boats.