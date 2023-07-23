General Staff: Russia has lost 241,960 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23 that Russia has lost 241,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 630 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,151 tanks, 8,105 armored fighting vehicles, 7,172 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,658 artillery systems, 697 multiple launch rocket systems, 451 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,958 drones, and 18 boats.