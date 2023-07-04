General Staff: Russia has lost 231,030 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 4 that Russia has lost 231,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 770 casualties on July 3.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,059 tanks, 7,908 armored fighting vehicles, 6,843 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,252 artillery systems, 647 multiple launch rocket systems, 394 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,602 drones, and 18 boats.