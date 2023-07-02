General Staff: Russia has lost 229,660 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine took out 790 Russian troops over the past 24 hours, bringing the total Russian casualties to 229,660, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



An additional 10 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems, an anti-aircraft system, 12 tactical drones, 22 vehicles and fuel storage containers, and three units of special equipment were destroyed over the past day, the General Staff reported.

Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, Russia has also lost 4,052 tanks, 7,888 armored fighting vehicles, 6,816 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,188 artillery systems, 3,557 drones, 637 multiple launch rocket systems, 583 pieces of special equipment, 390 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 308 helicopters, and 18 boats.