General Staff: Russia has lost 228,870 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 1 that Russia has lost 228,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 880 casualties on June 30.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,042 tanks, 7,868 armored fighting vehicles, 6,794 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,162 artillery systems, 632 multiple launch rocket systems, 389 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,545 drones, and 18 boats.