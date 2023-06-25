General Staff: Russia has lost 224,630 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 25 that Russia has lost 224,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 720 casualties on June 24.



According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,030 tanks, 7,806 armored fighting vehicles, 6,735 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,034 artillery systems, 624 multiple launch rocket systems, 385 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,472 drones, and 18 boats.