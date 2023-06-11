General Staff: Russia has lost 215,640 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 11 that Russia has lost 215,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 980 casualties on June 10.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,926 tanks, 7,631 armored fighting vehicles, 6,461 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,736 artillery systems, 601 multiple launch rocket systems, 362 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,300 drones, and 18 boats.