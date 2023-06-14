General Staff: Russia has lost 217,330 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 14 that Russia has lost 217,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 680 casualties on June 13.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,943 tanks, 7,653 armored fighting vehicles, 6,482 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,783 artillery systems, 603 multiple launch rocket systems, 364 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 300 helicopters, 3,324 drones, and 18 boats.