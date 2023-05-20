General Staff: Russia has lost 202,430 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 20 that Russia has lost 202,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 670 casualties on May 19.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,781 tanks, 7,382 armored fighting vehicles, 6,103 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,229 artillery systems, 564 multiple launch rocket systems, 325 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,801 drones, and 18 boats.