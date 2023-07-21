General Staff: Russia has lost 240,690 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 21 that Russia had lost 240,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,133 tanks, 8,080 armored fighting vehicles, 7,145 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,610 artillery systems, 692 multiple launch rocket systems, 440 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,933 drones, and 18 boats.