General Staff: Russia has lost 195,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9 that Russia had lost 195,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,734 tanks, 7,257 armored fighting vehicles, 5,969 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,031 artillery systems, 554 multiple launch rocket systems, 307 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,618 drones, and 18 boats.