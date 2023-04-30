General Staff: Russia has lost 190,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 30 that Russia had lost 190,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,699 tanks, 7,189 armored fighting vehicles, 5,842 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,914 artillery systems, 544 multiple launch rocket systems, 295 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,475 drones, and 18 boats.