General Staff: Russia has lost 188,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 26 that Russia had lost 188,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,692 tanks, 7,162 armored fighting vehicles, 5,792 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,877 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 292 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,440 drones, and 18 boats.