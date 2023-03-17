General Staff: Russia has lost 163,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 17 that Russia had lost 163,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 760 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,506 tanks, 6,823 armored fighting vehicles, 5,401 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,552 artillery systems, 504 multiple launch rocket systems, 265 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,145 drones, and 18 boats.