General Staff: Russia has lost 111,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9 that Russia had lost 111,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,080 tanks, 6,147 armored fighting vehicles, 4,809 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,069 artillery systems, 434 multiple launch rocket systems, 217 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 275 helicopters, 1,856 drones, and 16 boats.





These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Jan. 9, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.