General Staff: Russia fails to regain lost ground at Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Robotyne

by Martin Fornusek November 1, 2023 9:21 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire the SPG recoilless gun in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 15. Illustrative purposes only. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces tried unsuccessfully to regain lost ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of Bakhmut, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 1.

There were 68 skirmishes with Russian forces recorded over the past day, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks at Klishchiivka and Andriivka and conducted their own offensive actions on the southern flank of Bakhmut, according to the report.

Russia is also reportedly continuing its efforts to surround the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, using air forces to support its attacks. Ukraine's troops repelled around 20 attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements, the General Staff said.

Russia has likely committed parts of at least eight brigades in the fight to capture Avdiivka, and the forces operating there have probably suffered some of Russia's worst casualty rates in 2023, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

The military reportedly fought off another 20 attacks near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, and 10 others in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast.

While repelling Russian advances near Robotyne, Ukrainian forces also carried out offensive operations in the south in the Melitopol direction, "inflicting losses in manpower and equipment," the General Staff reported.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
