Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia conducts multiple unsuccessful attacks on eastern front

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 6:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives near Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk on March 11, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian troops also continued their months-long assault on the city of Bakhmut, where they took over 500 casualties in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty.

Russians struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with 12 airstrikes and two missile attacks, including a strike against critical infrastructure, presumably using an S-300 air defense missile.

According to the General Staff, the Russian forces also conducted 34 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, one of which hit civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson.

The Russians are still believed to be trying to fight to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts in the east of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
