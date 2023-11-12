General Staff: Russia attacked 120 settlements in 8 regions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on the morning of Nov. 12.

The military recorded over 80 combats between Ukrainian and Russian forces at the front lines.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, Robotyne axes, the military said.

Russian forces launched one missile and conducted 63 airstrikes and 64 artillery barrages using multiple rocket launchers against Ukrainian forces’ positions and settlements.

The General Staff also reported that Russian forces launched yet another missile and air strike against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 12, using two Kh-59 guided missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Ukraine’s air defense downed one Kh-59 guided missile.

The military hasn’t specified the area struck by the Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile.