General Staff: Russia has lost 842,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 842,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,938 tanks, 20,709 armored fighting vehicles, 35,921 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,655 artillery systems, 1,269 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,003 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.