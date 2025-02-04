Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 842,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade fire at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 842,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,938 tanks, 20,709 armored fighting vehicles, 35,921 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,655 artillery systems, 1,269 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,003 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UK to provide more military aid to Ukraine this year than ever before, Starmer says
“We must do all that we can to support Ukraine’s defense,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Feb. 3. Starmer pledged to ramp up pressure on Russia in order to “crush Putin’s war machine.”
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
