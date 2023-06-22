Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff reports new positions gained on southern front line

by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2023 11:02 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers and an infantry fighting vehicle in combat, published on June 22, 2023. (Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces achieved partial success in at least two directions on the southern front and made new gains, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 22.

The military continues to conduct offensive operations in three main directions – Meilotopol, Berdiansk, and Lyman, the General Staff informed.

Russian forces are reportedly deploying reserves to recover lost positions but are suffering heavy losses, the brief added.

According to its report, Ukrainian forces advanced in the Rivnopil-Staromaiorske direction (in the west of Donetsk Oblast) and in the Bilohorivka-Dibrova direction (on the border between Luhansk and Kharkiv Oblasts), solidifying newly taken positions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on June 21 that battlefield progress has been "slower than desired," due to increased Russian defenses on the frontlines, particularly in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and throughout southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar emphasized on June 20 that it is not useful to gauge the success of military actions based "solely by kilometers or the number of liberated settlements," underscoring that the pace of Ukraine's operations right now is not indicative of future successes.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

