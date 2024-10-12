Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast, Oil depot, Oil
Edit post

Oil depot burning in occupied Luhansk Oblast after Ukrainian strike, General Staff says

by Dominic Culverwell October 12, 2024 12:32 PM 2 min read
Russian firefighters tackle the blaze at a burning oil depot in Rovenky, occupied Luhansk Oblast. Oct. 12, 2024 (United 24 Media/ X) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine hit a Russian fuel depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 12.

Ukrainian troops in cooperation with the intelligence service (HUR) struck a depot containing oil and petroleum products used by the Russian military near the town of Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast. The attack set the depot ablaze and Ukraine is assessing the damage.

It is not the first time the depot has been hit and Ukraine has increased drone attacks on oil infrastructure in Russia and the occupied territories this year. The attacks are designed to burn fuel to hinder the Russian army as well as weaken Russia’s economy, which relies on oil exports.

The fires can rage for days in some cases. On Oct. 7, Ukrainian drones targeted the largest oil depot in occupied Crimea, the Marine Oil Terminal, causing a fire that burned for four days and forced over a thousand people to evacuate.

On Oct. 10, two more explosions erupted at the Marine Oil Terminal, although Ukraine did not confirm if this was another attack.

Another depot fire near a town in Russia’s Rostov Oblast in August took two weeks to extinguish and injured 49 Russian firefighters.

Ukraine began its campaign against Russian oil assets in March and has hit at least 33 assets, some as deep as 1,500 kilometers into Russian territory. Despite the impressive show of burning refineries and depots, the attacks are unlikely to collapse Russia’s oil sector.

Saudi Arabia’s planned oil production hike threatens Russia’s war economy, Politico reports
Russia is greatly reliant on oil and gas exports, which have represented almost one-third of the country’s total federal revenue in 2023 and 42% in 2022. Fossil fuel profits thus play a key role in funding Russia’s expensive war machine in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.