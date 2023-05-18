General Staff: Russia has lost 201,100 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 18 that Russia has lost 201,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 510 casualties on May 17.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,773 tanks, 7,373 armored fighting vehicles, 6,073 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,198 artillery systems, 563 multiple launch rocket systems, 318 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,759 drones, and 18 boats.