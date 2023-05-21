Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff says Battle for Bakhmut continues

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 10:04 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier going to the front line at the front south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on May 17, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The battle for Bakhmut "does not stop," as Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations to capture the entire city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on May 21 in its morning briefing.

Meanwhile, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to acknowledge losing control of Bakhmut at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. When asked if Ukraine still controls the city, Zelensky said, "I think no," according to DW.

However, Zelensky's spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, denied that he had admitted losing Bakhmut. In a Facebook post, Nykyforov clarified that Zelensky's reply, "I think no," was in response to a reporter's question on whether Russian forces had taken Bakhmut.

The General Staff's report comes a day after the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed full control over Bakhmut, a claim denied by the Ukrainian military and authorities. Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Eastern Operational Command, told Reuters on May 20 that "our units are fighting in Bakhmut."

Cherevatyi reported that Russia is deploying airborne and motorized rifle units to Bakhmut, and Moscow is desperate to capture the city – now destroyed after more than 10 months of heavy fighting – as if it stands as “some kind of trophy” for its efforts.

Cherevatyi said on May 20 that Ukrainian forces were still holding the southwestern part of Bakhmut.

Late on May 20, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have captured Bakhmut, and that the "Wagner assault detachments" played a big role in it – a rare example of the Kremlin crediting the Wagner after months of rivalry tensions.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Wagner and the regular Russian army for claiming control of the city, Kremlin-run news agency TASS reported on May 21.

Russia has massed manpower and equipment in a desperate months-long bid to capture Bakhmut, while suffering heavy casualties.

Ukraine strikes back around Bakhmut as Wagner reaches last streets in the city
On the evening of May 9, just half a day after a single T-34 tank rolled through Red Square during Moscow’s subdued Victory Day celebrations, something unexpected happened. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, announced that units of the Russian regular army’s 72nd Separat…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.