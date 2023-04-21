General Staff: Russia has lost 185,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 21 that Russia has lost 185,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 630 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,668 tanks, 7,126 armored fighting vehicles, 5,713 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,827 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,394 drones, and 18 boats.