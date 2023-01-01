Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: 350 wounded Russian soldiers brought to hospital in Luhansk Oblast in one week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 9:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the last week, about 350 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to a hospital in the city of Bilovodsk in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its morning update.

Ukraine's Center for National Resistance has previously reported that Russian occupying forces have forcibly discharged civilian patients from hospitals in Luhansk Oblast before their treatment is finished to make room for injured Russian soldiers.

The General Staff also reported that on Dec. 30, around 160 Russian troops were wounded, and ten units of military equipment of various types were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblast is the scene of some of the war's fiercest battles as Russia tries to occupy the entirety of the Donbas, made up of the two oblasts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.