General Staff: 350 wounded Russian soldiers brought to hospital in Luhansk Oblast in one week

Over the last week, about 350 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to a hospital in the city of Bilovodsk in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its morning update.

Ukraine's Center for National Resistance has previously reported that Russian occupying forces have forcibly discharged civilian patients from hospitals in Luhansk Oblast before their treatment is finished to make room for injured Russian soldiers.

The General Staff also reported that on Dec. 30, around 160 Russian troops were wounded, and ten units of military equipment of various types were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblast is the scene of some of the war's fiercest battles as Russia tries to occupy the entirety of the Donbas, made up of the two oblasts.