Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Over 300 Russian wounded soldiers in Luhansk Oblast hospital

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023 7:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 300 wounded Russian soldiers are currently being treated at a hospital in Russian-occupied Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

According to the General Staff, the soldiers are being treated "exclusively in the surgical department" of the hospital.

Intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces are ongoing near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast as Ukraine seeks to liberate the town, occupied by Russia in March.

Kreminna is located just 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, occupied by Russia following intense battles over the summer. Regaining control of Kreminna would give Ukraine better access to control the roads leading to Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, another industrial center in Donbas that fell to Russia in July.

Russia has occupied nearly all of Luhansk Oblast, first in 2014 and following the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Explainer: What we know about helicopter crash that killed children, top officials
The Kyiv Independent
