General Staff: 270 Russian troops wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 2

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that 270 Russian troops were wounded in action in Melitopol and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 2.

The General Staff also reported that 14 Russian troops were killed and 30 were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on Russian positions in occupied Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions and settlements near the front line 12 times, conducting two missile strikes and ten airstrikes.

Russian forces also attacked communities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force hit Russian positions, where Russian military personnel and equipment were located, 13 times.