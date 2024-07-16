General Staff: Russia has lost 561,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 561,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 16.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,227 tanks, 15,862 armored fighting vehicles, 20,680 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,368 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 892 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,193 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.