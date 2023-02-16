General Milley: Russia-Ukraine war will end with negotiations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite neither Ukraine nor Russia showing signs of wanting to negotiage, US General Mark Milley told the Financial Times on Feb. 16. that it is likely the war will end at the negotiating table.

"It will be almost impossible for the Russians to achieve their political objectives by military means. It is unlikely that Russia is going to overrun Ukraine. It's just not going to happen," said Milley, adding that it will be "very, very difficult" for Ukraine to expel all Russian forces from occupied territory.

"It's not to say that it can't happen…" he said. "But it's extraordinarily difficult. And it would require essentially the collapse of the Russian military,"

This is not the first time that Milley has said the war will end with negotiations. In November 2022, he raised the ire of Ukrainian officials when he said that the Ukrainians should use Russian losses to their advantage to negotiate a peace settlement.

He later clarified his statements, adding that it was “up to Ukraine to decide how or when or if they will negotiate with the Russians."