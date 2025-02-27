Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian army, Courts, Kharkiv Oblast, SBU, War
Edit post

General accused of botching Kharkiv defense released from detention facility, lawyer says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 12:24 AM 1 min read
Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, accused of mismanaging Ukraine's defense in Kharkiv Oblast during Russia's cross-border offensive in May 2024. (ArmyInform / Website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has released Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko from a detention facility and placed him under house arrest until March 20, online newspaper Ukrainian Pravda reported on Feb. 27, citing his lawyer Maksym Tkhorivsky.

Horbenko, along with General Yurii Halushkin and Colonel Illia Lapin, was arrested on Jan. 21 on charges of mismanaging Ukraine's defense in Kharkiv Oblast during Russia's cross-border offensive in May 2024.

Horbenko is suspected of negligence in military service.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused the three officers of failing to properly fortify the region and use all available resources to repel Russian forces.

Russia's offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast saw rapid advances of several kilometers, prompting criticism of military and regional leadership for inadequate defensive preparations.

Although Ukrainian forces eventually stalled the Russian advance roughly 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Kharkiv, the initial breach raised concerns over strategic failures.

Halushkin was accused of assigning inadequate defensive positions to the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade, which was under Horbenko's command, and failing to provide sufficient artillery and air support.

While Horbenko will remain under house arrest, the status of the other detained officers remains unchanged.

Russian troops ‘bogged down’ near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military claims
“I am not saying that Ukrainian forces caught some second, third, or 100th and 500th breath... But Russian troops have indeed begun to show some physical, moral, and material exhaustion,” said Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of forces.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.