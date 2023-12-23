Explosion destroys Lviv home, likely killing 3, injuring at least 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion at a Lviv home has likely killed three people and injured at least four, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported on Dec. 23.

Sadovyi reported the incident at around 9:33 p.m. local time, noting that the house's load-bearing walls had been damaged, and that people have been trapped under the rubble.

While the exact cause of the explosion has yet to be confirmed, Sadovyi said it was likely caused by a gas leak in the house's garage.

The bodies of two men were found under the rubble, and that of a woman around the age of 70 was found in the adjacent house. The woman's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Two women and two children were reportedly taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries.

"Twelve units of special equipment and 53 State Emergency Service personnel were involved in the effort to mitigate the effects of the explosion," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the rescuers, the fire caused by the explosion was extinguished at 11:17 p.m.