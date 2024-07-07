Gas distribution facility in Crimea catches fire following explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion at a gas distribution hub near Alushta in Russian-occupied Crimea on the evening of July 6 caused a large fire, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Rescue teams and forestry workers on-site had been working to prevent the spread of the fire. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports. It is unclear what has caused the explosion.

Russian-installed Mayor of Alushta Galina Ogneva said that gas supply to 14 settlements in the Alushta area has been halted due to the fire. She expressed concern that the incident could result in a complete gas shutdown.

Social media reports suggest a powerful explosion took place between the villages of Maly Mayak and Vynohradny in the Alushta district, sparking a fire likely originating from a gas main.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over the past two months, Ukrainian military reported on June 17. Over 15 radar stations and more than 10 control centers stationed on the peninsula were also reportedly hit.