Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Emmanuel Macron, France, Olympics, Diplomacy, War
Edit post

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 1:34 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at the end of an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarters on March 22, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

France hopes to enlist the help of China in creating a "moment of diplomatic peace" in Ukraine and the Middle East during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron told French news channel BFMTV on April 15.

The Olympic truce was a tradition in Ancient Greece. Announced before the Games, the truce allowed the safe passage of athletes to and from the Olympics.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the start of the Olympics.

Macron said he hopes to enlist the help of China, since his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will visit France in May. China last hosted the Winter Olympics in February 2022.

While Russia and Belarus are not invited to the Olympics due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee announced in December 2023 that their athletes are allowed to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes.

Macron described this decision as "proportionate and fair."

"What we ask of athletes is decency, not to make comments that are disrespectful, to support respect for the adversary, not to engage in politics or to be aggressive," Macron said.

"Olympism allows us to reconcile nations that do not agree, are at war, have sanctions against each other, allows athletes to reconcile despite this."

Russia was officially banned from competing in the Olympics for four years in 2019 due to systematic doping practices, but still participated in 2020 and 2022 under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The ROC was suspended in October 2023 for declaring authority over the athletic organizations of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes are not able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. These athletes are also not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony in Paris.

Opinion: It’s time to ban Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Oct. 12 that it would suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after it incorporated the regional sports organizations from four territories illegally annexed from Ukraine. In its statement, the IOC said the ROC’s inclusion of Donetsk, Luhan…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the Olympics start in Paris.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.