G7: 'Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Group of Seven countries (G7) reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine, regardless of rising tensions in the Middle East, during a summit in Tokyo of G7 foreign ministers on Nov. 8.

The summit, which was also attended by the European Union's top diplomat, Joseph Borrell, included a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We commit to standing by Ukraine for as long as it takes, while increasing economic pressure and imposing robust sanctions and other restrictions against Russia," read a statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

"A just and lasting peace cannot be realized without the immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of Russia’s troops and military equipment from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine."

The G7 foreign ministers also condemned Russia's use of nuclear blackmail and withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), criticized Russia's weaponization of energy and food, and emphasized their unending resolve to support Ukraine's process of rebuilding and reconstruction.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blink said that the "G7 is more united than ever," and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote that "in moments of crisis, we cannot stand close enough to our friends and partners."

Ukraine's international allies have made numerous statements in recent weeks about their commitment to Ukraine in an attempt to allay fears that the Israel-Hamas war is diverting global attention from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has nonetheless sought to exploit the Israel-Hamas conflict, amplifying voices that call for diverting global attention away from the war in Ukraine.

There have been signs, however, that the Israel-Hamas war is affecting global support for Ukraine.

Borrell admitted on Nov. 7 that the "crisis in the Middle East is already having a lasting impact on our policy in Ukraine."

Bills to continue support for Ukraine have been tied to aid packages for Israel in the U.S. Congress, adding to the growing domestic politicization of U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Axios reported on Oct. 19, citing Israeli sources, that Washington planned to divert shells originally earmarked for Ukraine to Israel.