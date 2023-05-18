G7 leaders to discuss international summit on Ukraine peace

This audio is created with AI assistance

Group of Seven (G7) leaders will discuss the idea of holding an international summit on Ukraine peace when they meet in Japan this week, Reuters reported, citing an EU official.

A three-day meeting of G7 countries will start on May 19 in Hiroshima. The G7 includes the U.S., Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

The peace summit, initiated by Ukrainian authorities, aims to involve as many countries as possible with the Ukrainian peace formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky in November.

The 10-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine envisages withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, as well as ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

The Kremlin dismissed Zelensky's proposal. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Dec. 13 that Kyiv needs to accept new territorial “realities,” which include Moscow’s illegal claims of “annexation” of four Ukrainian regions – Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.