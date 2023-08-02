Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

G7 ambassadors meet with PM, discuss reforms and reconstruction

by Elsa Court August 2, 2023 6:24 PM 2 min read
The meeting of G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Aug. 2. (Photo: Twitter account of the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Kyiv @G7AmbReformUA / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassadors to Ukraine from the Group of Seven (G7) met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Aug. 2 to discuss the reforms needed for their country's private sectors to be involved in Ukraine's reconstruction.

The meeting was described as a follow-up on the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place in London in June. The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.

"To involve the private sector in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, transparency and accountability are crucial," the group stated.

On Aug. 1, Transparency International Ukraine reported on the "opaque" financing of the reconstruction of Irpin, a city outside Kyiv that suffered major damage under Russian occupation.

So far, the researchers conclude that the total worth of contracts for rebuilding the city are worth Hr 933 million ($25 million) in total. However, six companies with "a suspicious background" have been granted contracts worth Hr 434 million ($11.7 million), or almost half of the total amount.

The G7 ambassadors "stressed the importance of the timely selection of the new head" of Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention, as well as the restoration of the asset declaration system and political party financing reporting.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian authorities passed a law to allow officials not to file electronic asset declarations and shut down public access to all previous declarations. Officials will only have to resume submitting asset declarations within three months after the end of the war.

Since September 2022, the Ukrainian authorities have promised to restore the asset declaration system. The issue is crucial for Ukraine’s talks on joining the European Union and borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund.

They also called for the strengthening of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The ambassadors "encouraged the adoption of laws to ensure a strong and independent Anti-Monopoly Committee," and to improve the corporate governance of state owned enterprises in line with OECD guidelines.  

The next Ukraine reconstruction conference will be held in Germany in 2024.

Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.