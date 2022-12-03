Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

G7, Australia agree on $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 10:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The agreement, which was reached late on Dec. 2, follows a decision by the EU to set a $60 per barrel price cap for Russian seaborne crude oil.

An embargo on Russian seaborne oil approved by the EU in June will take effect on Dec. 5, while the US, UK, Canada, and Australia have already banned Russian oil.

Since the G7 countries, except for Japan, and the EU are banning the imports of Russian seaborne oil, the price cap is a measure intended mostly for countries outside G7 and the EU. Insurers for the global oil market will be banned from dealing with Russian oil priced above the cap.

In a joint statement, the G7 group announced that the cap would come into effect on Dec. 5 "or very soon thereafter.”

In the same statement, the G7 said the cap was "to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine, to support stability in global energy markets and to minimize negative economic spillovers of Russia's war of aggression."

"The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap," the statement reads.

Earlier on Dec. 2, the EU reached an agreement on the price cap after overcoming resistance from Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania, whose leaders called for the cap to be as low as possible to cause maximum damage to Russia’s shrinking economy.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.